Woodland Park School District announces three finalists for superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — In its search for a new superintendent, the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) has announced its three finalists, Ginger Slocum, Eric Owen and Chris Selle.

The Board of Education conducted the search in partnership with Grundmeyer Leader Services, which facilitated a review process.

Ginger Slocum has been the interim superintendent of WPSD since August 2025 and was appointed unanimously by the board. She was the district's former chief academic officer and has 28 years of education experience. She joined WPSD in 2019 as the principal of Columbine Elementary School. She was also the principal of Fitzsimmons Middle School (Platte Canyon School District) and Highland Park Elementary (Pueblo City Schools).

Eric Owen graduated from Woodland Park and currently serves as the superintendent of the Hayden School District. He was previously the principal of Mountainside Elementary School (Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8) and Summit Elementary School (Woodland Park). Earlier in his career, he was assistant principal of Jordahl Elementary School and Woodland Park High School.

Chris Selle has been the superintendent of the Meeker School District for over a decade, since 2015. He was formerly the Custer County School District superintendent as well. In the Limon School District, he was a secondary principal before he took on a dual role of superintendent and high school principal. He also served as the board president of the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance.

All three finalists will undergo formal interviews on March 12, in which the board will reach a final decision shortly afterwards.

The next superintendent will begin on July 1, 2026.

___

City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations Colorado Springs City Councilmembers spent much of Tuesday addressing concerns about vehicle camping on public property. Council decided all camping violations will now fall under one enforceable law. City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on camping violations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.