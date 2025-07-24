Widefield School District 3 asks for more money heading into the November election

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) has approved a resolution that will send a bond and a mill levy override to an election on November 4, 2025.

What is a bond?

"A bond levy is a revenue source used by public school districts to finance capital improvement projects, including new schools, building and facility improvements, major facility repairs, new school buses, and other capital needs. This must be approved by the voters of the District." Widefield School District 3

What is a mill levy override?

"A mill levy override, or MLO, is a taxpayer-supported funding mechanism used by school districts for ongoing expenses like student programs, equipment, and competitive staff salaries. The MLO is approved by the WSD3 community through a vote. MLO funds come directly to the District in the form of property taxes." Widefield School District 3

The district says that it needs funding to make improvements to the schools.

The money from the mill levy override would be used to repair older facilities, keep the armed security personnel, improve teacher/staff pay, and continue to grow with the demand for career technical skills.

Some of the schools included in the bond are listed below:



French Elementary

Originally opened in 1987, the district says that the school is in critical need of roof repairs.

Pinello Elementary

Originally opened in 1963, the money from the bond would focus on repairing doors, windows, and air conditioning.

North Preschool

Originally opened in 1956, the district says the 70-year-old school is in critical need of Termite mitigation and some building renovations, but doesn't specify which renovations are needed.

Widefield High School

Originally opened in 1958, the school needs electrical upgrades, air conditioning, a remodel for the math area, and new roof sections



The district says that while these are the issues they wish to address, any future repairs will be dependent on funding. You can see the full list here.

Back in February, the district used a poll to measure the community's thoughts on the upcoming ballot measures.

According to WSD3, the poll results showed that the District had majority support to move forward.

WSD3 voters approved a bond and mill levy override in 2017, a mill levy override in 2002, and a bond in 1996.

