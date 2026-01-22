Two local high school faculty members honored for saving student's life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Wednesday, two local high school faculty members were honored for saving a student's life. Last November, Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a report of a student having a medical emergency at Liberty High School.

When firefighters got there, a team of staff members were trying to help a student who was unconscious.

P.E. teacher Kent McIlhany and school nurse Bob Frederick performed CPR and used the school's AED while waiting for the paramedics, who then took over and were able to save the student.

Wednesday, McIlhany and Frederick were honored 'Citizen Lifesaving Awards.'

McIlhany says he has been teaching CPR since he was 17 years old, and this was the first time he had to perform it.

"So, to have to do it for the first time, it's like, 'oh my gosh, this is happening,'" said McIlhany. "And then to have a support come in. So, Bob comes in, it's like, I'm not by myself.

"I feel great to have had such a great team with such a successful outcome," said Frederick.

News5 would like to thank all the faculty that helped in the emergency situation.

