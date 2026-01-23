School Fair happening Saturday for families to look at education options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Here in Colorado, parents have a say in their children's education with School Choice. It allows families to choose the school where they want their children to go, even if it's not in the district where they live.

On Saturday, families can look at options available all in one place. A School Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Parents can ask questions to learn about the different school districts and what they offer. They will also get helpful information on things like tutoring and outdoor programs.

"They can find out what is the enrollment process, you know, how do I apply, how do I... find out all of the parameters necessary to make that type of switch if that is something that I'm choosing to do," said Deborah Hendrix, Executive Director of Parents Challenge. "...It gives parents at least an understanding of where to start, and then some schools deal better with kids that have special needs."

While parents are getting to know what resources are available, kids have the chance to have some fun. The fair will have prizes, events and games.

