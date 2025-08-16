Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoEducation

Actions

Pueblo School District 60 hosts multiple ribbon-cuttings for STREAM programming

D60 STREAM programming
Pueblo School District 60
D60 STREAM programming
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is ushering in a new, innovative STREAM program to three schools in the district.

STREAM programming is project-based learning that focuses on

  • Science
  • Technology
  • Reading
  • Engineering
  • Arts
  • Mathematics

The programming will be coming to Centennial High School's Design and Innovation Academy, the Park View School of Discovery, and the Risley School of Exploration.

To celebrate the programs' launch, D60 will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at each school.

STREAM Programming ribbon-cuttings D60

D60 says that STREAM and Project Lead the Way are designed to prepare students for high-demand, future-focused careers in the following;

  • Engineering and Architecture
  • Robotics and Automation
  • Health Sciences and Medical Technology
  • Cybersecurity and Computer Science
  • Construction and Skilled Trades
  • Technical Theatre
  • Digital Arts and Design

The implementation of this programming reflects a significant investment that will put the schools at the forefront of collaborative learning and growth, according to D60.

Funding for the STREAM programs for each school was provided by a Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant.

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000.

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community