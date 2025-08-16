Pueblo School District 60 hosts multiple ribbon-cuttings for STREAM programming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is ushering in a new, innovative STREAM program to three schools in the district.
STREAM programming is project-based learning that focuses on
- Science
- Technology
- Reading
- Engineering
- Arts
- Mathematics
The programming will be coming to Centennial High School's Design and Innovation Academy, the Park View School of Discovery, and the Risley School of Exploration.
To celebrate the programs' launch, D60 will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at each school.
D60 says that STREAM and Project Lead the Way are designed to prepare students for high-demand, future-focused careers in the following;
- Engineering and Architecture
- Robotics and Automation
- Health Sciences and Medical Technology
- Cybersecurity and Computer Science
- Construction and Skilled Trades
- Technical Theatre
- Digital Arts and Design
The implementation of this programming reflects a significant investment that will put the schools at the forefront of collaborative learning and growth, according to D60.
Funding for the STREAM programs for each school was provided by a Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant.
