Pueblo School District 60 celebrates climbing graduation rates

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) is celebrating a rise in graduation rates and a decline in dropout rates during the 2024-25 school year.

According to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) data, D60's four-year graduation rate increased by 4.7%, increasing to 88.9%. The district's dropout rate fell by 1.2%, decreasing to 1.4%.

D60 credits the statistical wins to a coordinated strategy that focuses on engagements and supporting each student individually.

“Our progress is the result of the systemic, intentional work of our staff, in partnership with our families and community, from Pre-K through 12th grade. These efforts include our holistic approach to building stronger, culturally responsive connections with students and families, providing proactive intervention and instructional supports and leadership, and creating more relevant pathways to graduation." D60 Superintendent Dr. Kimzey

The district says the strategies that got the district to this point include the following:



Multi-Tiered Systems of Support implementation

expanded culturally responsive student and family engagement

increased district-wide classroom observations and coaching

Growth and realignment of Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways

expansion of district online educational offerings for secondary students



D60 says these efforts are crucial to keep students staying in school. The district added that they are proud of the progress that's been made thus far.

