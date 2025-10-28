Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Palmer High School students create new wrap for city bus in Colorado Springs

Palmer High School students now have their artwork on display for everyone to see around Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer High School students now have their artwork on display for everyone to see around Colorado Springs.

Their canvas is a city bus.

Mountain Metro used designs from the Palmer High School students to create a new wrap for one of their city buses. The design has an outside theme showcasing people's love of outdoor recreation in Colorado Springs.

Students say it's a great feeling to have their work out in the community in such a big way.

"So, it's kind of surreal to see... something that I made is actually out in the world and people can see it... in their daily lives," said Rowan Phillips, a student at Palmer High School.

The design also celebrates the summer season and promotes a clean environment.

