Palmer High School students create new wrap for city bus in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer High School students now have their artwork on display for everyone to see around Colorado Springs.
Their canvas is a city bus.
Mountain Metro used designs from the Palmer High School students to create a new wrap for one of their city buses. The design has an outside theme showcasing people's love of outdoor recreation in Colorado Springs.
Students say it's a great feeling to have their work out in the community in such a big way.
"So, it's kind of surreal to see... something that I made is actually out in the world and people can see it... in their daily lives," said Rowan Phillips, a student at Palmer High School.
The design also celebrates the summer season and promotes a clean environment.
