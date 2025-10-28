Palmer High School students create new wrap for city bus in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer High School students now have their artwork on display for everyone to see around Colorado Springs.

Their canvas is a city bus.

Mountain Metro used designs from the Palmer High School students to create a new wrap for one of their city buses. The design has an outside theme showcasing people's love of outdoor recreation in Colorado Springs.

Students say it's a great feeling to have their work out in the community in such a big way.

"So, it's kind of surreal to see... something that I made is actually out in the world and people can see it... in their daily lives," said Rowan Phillips, a student at Palmer High School.

The design also celebrates the summer season and promotes a clean environment.

