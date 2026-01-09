'Money on the table'| Nonprofit urges students to apply for scholarships ahead of deadline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One of the biggest barriers to higher education is cost, according to a 2025 State of Higher Education study. A Colorado Springs-based nonprofit is working to remove that obstacle.

Educating Children of Color (ECOC) offers scholarships to high school juniors and seniors, students enrolled in at least one dual-credit class, and undergraduate college students, according to ECOC Executive Director Marissa Prince.

While the organization’s name reflects its focus, ECOC provides scholarships to students of all races, Prince says.

“Our mission is to dismantle the cradle-to-prison pipeline through education,” said Prince. “Children of color and children living in poverty are more likely to be pushed out of schools and less likely to pursue college or trade programs because they’re not treated equitably or given the same opportunities.”

MORE| Apply here for 2026 ECOC scholarship

Scholarship opportunities are available in a range of fields, including STEAM-related studies, trade programs and community involvement. Applications are available on the ECOC website, and the deadline to apply is January 21, 2026.

Prince said many eligible students never apply, often assuming they won’t qualify.

“Don’t ever leave money on the table,” said Prince. “There’s funding available, and the application process is more accessible than people think. You don’t have to be a 4.0 student, and it doesn’t always require an essay.”

ECOC also operates a year-round leadership academy for youth in Colorado Springs and hosts its annual ECOC Summit on February 21, 2026. The summit is open to students in grades eight through 12, as well as parents and educators.

Attendees participate in seminars that introduce them to local leaders and a wide range of career paths. Prince said it’s the kind of exposure she wishes she had growing up.

“I didn’t know there were Ph.D.s, lawyers or judges who looked like me,” said Prince. “ECOC and specifically the leadership academy is what I needed as a youth. I was a teen mom. I was a juvenile delinquent as well as being violent. I was kicked out of three high schools in Colorado Springs.”

Prince said she is working to ensure the program continues. Community partnerships and sponsors, including Peaks Recovery Centers Colorado Springs, help make that possible.

“These are some of the most crucial, developmental stages in our lives,” said President, CEO of Peaks Recovery Centers Colorado Springs, Chris Burns. “We can get to these adolescents, the young people in their youth, before they get into some of the behaviors that are high risk and cause harm to themselves and others.”

Burns said his support for the summit is personal and shaped by his own mental health struggles that began in elementary school.

"Let’s get these kids seen, valued and heard. Let’s instill some hope, and let's see if we can’t make some magic happen,” said Burns.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized during ECOC’s 19th annual summit February 21 at Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to kierra.sam@koaa.com.

