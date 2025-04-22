Meeting being held on plans to renovate Colorado Springs' oldest high school on Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday evening, you will have the opportunity to learn more about plans to renovate the oldest operating high school in Colorado Springs, District 11's William J. Palmer High School.

According to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, the school, originally called "The Old Stone School," was built in 1875. Eventually, this building burned in 1890. The "Colorado Springs High School" was built in 1893 and was renamed to William J. Palmer High School.

Plans to renovate the school were announced in 2024. The district is investing $100 million to preserve this historic landmark, with construction scheduled to start in June.

Last year, students, parents, and others in the community talked about the need for upgrades, including windows and air conditioning in all classrooms, but overall, most want to make sure the history of the school is preserved.

Meet Connor Stange Who Took A Lead Student Role Pushing For The Renovations

If you want to learn more about the project, tonight's open house will be inside the library at Palmer High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The official groundbreaking will happen sometime next month.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.