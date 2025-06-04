Federal budget cuts lead to $70 million shortfall for Air Academy High School renovations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Academy School District 20 (ASD20) is facing a budget shortfall regarding a planned renovation of Air Academy High School, the district's oldest high school.

Built in 1957, the first graduating seniors walked out of the school in 1958. In recent years, ASD20 has committed to renovating the oldest high school in the district. In 2024, voters approved Bond Issue 4B, an increase in taxes that would commit nearly $49 million to the renovations.

Watch our coverage from 2024: Where D20's ask for $83 million from voters would go, and why

On Tuesday, the school district sent a letter to families and staff notifying them that they weren't getting the amount of funding they originally expected, and some changes to the renovation plans would be coming.

Originally, the school district was working with a partnership with the federal Public Schools and Military Installations (PSMI) program, which would have provided a match in funds to accomplish the project.

While funding was never promised and is subject to change, the federal government is now only matching $120 million, down from what ASD20 originally projected, $190 million.

While the project will move forward, the ASD20 team says that changes to the design and features of the school will be made. A federal evaluation team is expected to meet with ASD20 staff on June 12 5o discuss and determine next steps in the project.

On June 12, the Board of Education is expected to discuss the shortfall and what steps are next for the project. You can read the district's communication below.

Dear Academy District 20 Community,



We are writing to share an important update regarding our 2024 Bond project to rebuild Air Academy High School.



When our community overwhelmingly supported Bond 4B, we celebrated the opportunity to transform learning environments across our district. One of our most ambitious projects includes an initiative to rebuild Air Academy High School, one of our oldest schools. The project is made possible through a unique partnership with the federal Public Schools on Military Installations (PSMI) program which provides matching funds to help accomplish large projects, including rebuilding public schools on military installations.



As we’ve shared throughout this process, federal matching funds are never guaranteed and may shift over time. Recent federal budget adjustments have created change, and our current understanding is that District 20's federal match will be capped at $120 million, down from our originally projected $191 million.



What does this mean for the project?



We are still planning to rebuild Air Academy High School.

Our team is already working to prioritize design features and stretch the budget as far as possible, making every dollar count.

We look forward to meeting with the federal evaluation team that is traveling to Colorado Springs on June 12 to visit Air Academy High School to further discuss the project and determine next steps. On-site federal evaluation team visits are a standard component of the PSMI process. As we move forward, we will continue to keep our community informed at every turn and deliver results that positively impact students. This topic will also be addressed in an upcoming Board of Education study session and Board of Education regular meeting on June 12.



We’re proud to serve a community that values education and invests in the future of every learner. Thank you for your continued trust, understanding and support.



Thank you,

The ASD20 Team

___

____

