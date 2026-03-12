District 11 kindergarteners showcase their skills with homemade derby cars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Kindergarten students in Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) are showcasing their skills this week with their homemade derby cars.

KinDerby, a hands-on Peak Experience, is teaching the kids science, math, art, financial literacy, and friendly competition.

Weeks before race day, students designed and built their very own pinewood derby cars.

They also painted and decorated their cars with help from D11's Visual and Performing Arts team.

This week, the students have been traveling to high schools across the district to race their derby cars on tracks built by high school students.

The students will have their final race on Friday.

