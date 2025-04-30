D11 students launched small rockets at Memorial Park to celebrate the end of state testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fifth graders from around Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) got the chance to learn about science and engineering while letting off some steam.

The students launched small rockets at Memorial Park on Wednesday to celebrate the end of state testing and to show off their rocket-building skills.

Students competed with each other to see whose rocket did the following:



went the highest

stayed in the air the longest

floated down the slowest

how far away it landed from the launch pad

D11's Superintendent says this launch is an opportunity for students to learn STEM skills outside of a classroom.

"And this is also kind of a celebration for them, for the students to be able to get out, enjoy our community, look at the beautiful surroundings that you're in. You got Pikes Peak on one side, Memorial Park on the other, and you're surrounded by wonderful 5th graders, staff, and volunteers." Michael Gaal, District 11 Superintendent

Students also learned that a properly packed parachute makes for a better and softer landing.

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.