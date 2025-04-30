D11 students launched small rockets at Memorial Park to celebrate the end of state testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fifth graders from around Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) got the chance to learn about science and engineering while letting off some steam.
The students launched small rockets at Memorial Park on Wednesday to celebrate the end of state testing and to show off their rocket-building skills.
Students competed with each other to see whose rocket did the following:
- went the highest
- stayed in the air the longest
- floated down the slowest
- how far away it landed from the launch pad
D11's Superintendent says this launch is an opportunity for students to learn STEM skills outside of a classroom.
"And this is also kind of a celebration for them, for the students to be able to get out, enjoy our community, look at the beautiful surroundings that you're in. You got Pikes Peak on one side, Memorial Park on the other, and you're surrounded by wonderful 5th graders, staff, and volunteers."
Students also learned that a properly packed parachute makes for a better and softer landing.
