Colorado Springs School District 11 reopens planetarium at Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) has announced that the state-of-the-art Digistar Interactive Planetarium System and STEM Room will reopen at Mitchell High School on Monday.

The school board representatives, Mitchell's principal George Smith, and D11 Superintendent Michael Gaal will be celebrating Colorado Springs' only public high school planetarium.

While the planetarium is typically used for science education, some teachers have found some creative ways to teach different subjects.

D11 says a Trigonometry class used the planetarium to better understand waves by studying the movement of the planets around the sun.

It could also be used to study Greek constellations, Chinese asterisms in Mythology, or using the stars to navigate as runners on the underground railroad in history.

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.