Colorado Department of Education announces semifinalists for Teacher of the Year

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) has announced the semifinalists for the 2026 Teacher of the Year Award.

The 22 semifinalists are representing "22 schools from 17 districts and two charters."

CDE says that there were 419 applicants from 106 school districts, which amounted to a 375% increase in applicants from prior years.

“We’re proud to recognize this incredible group of educators who represent the best of Colorado’s teaching profession."



“Each of these semifinalists has made a meaningful impact in their classrooms and communities, and we wish them all the best as they move forward in the selection process.” Education Commissioner Susana Córdova

To get through the selection process, the review committee was comprised of more than 40 people.

While the 22 semifinalists are from all over Colorado, four of them are right here! You can find more about our local semifinalists below:

You can learn more about all of the semifinalists here.

Finalists will be announced in September, and the winner will be announced in October.

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.