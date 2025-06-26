Colorado College appoints Dr. Manya Whitaker as the school's 15th President

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Board of Trustees of Colorado College has appointed Dr. Manya Whitaker as the school's 15th President.

Dr. Whitaker was appointed to a two-year interim presidency on July 1, 2024, and during that time has "advanced several critical institutional priorities."

Before then, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to former CC President L. Song Richardson.

"Dr. Manya Whitaker has demonstrated exceptional leadership during a pivotal time in the College’s history."



"From day one in the Interim President role, she brought vision and pragmatism to it. We recently celebrated the College’s 150th year, and the board has every confidence that President Whitaker is the right person to lead Colorado College into its next chapter." Jeff Keller, Chair of the Board of Trustees

Whitaker has been employed at Colorado College for 14 years and is also a Professor of Education.

She's written four books, over 20 book chapters and articles, and has been the Interim Director of the Butler Center, Director of the Crown Faculty Center, and Director of Graduate Studies and Chair of Education.

She has a Doctorate in Developmental Psychology from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor's Degree in Educational Psychology from Dartmouth College.

“It has been a profound honor to serve this extraordinary community as Interim President over the past year and as a faculty member in the years prior. I am inspired daily by our students’ passion, our faculty’s wisdom, our staff’s dedication, and the entire campus community’s commitment to the College’s values. I look forward to working together to build on our strengths and shape an even brighter future for Colorado College.” Dr. Manya Whitaker, President of Colorado College

