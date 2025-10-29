Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Academy School District 20 experiencing widespread Microsoft outages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Academy School District 20 (D20) has sent out a notice stating that they are experiencing widespread Microsoft systems outages.

D20 says that the outages are affecting Schoology, Red Rover, Destiny, and potentially more systems.

The outage is due to a bigger service outage with Microsoft.

The district says they are closely monitoring the outage, and their external partners are working to fix the issues.

There will be an update to students and staff once services are restored.

