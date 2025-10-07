2025 Southern Colorado College Fair takes place ahead of Free Application Days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Tuesday, anyone looking to apply to college within the state can do so for free. Free Application Days are Tuesday through Thursday.

During the course of these three days, all 32 public universities, along with some private ones, will waive their application fees, making it free to apply.

Monday at Coronado High School, the 2025 Southern Colorado College Fair took place. All seniors from across the region were invited to attend.

Students had a chance to learn about the following:



college life

admission requirements

available academic programs

scholarships

"I'm just trying to get my foot in the door and... whatever opportunities come I want to take those opportunities," said Belen Denova, a senior. "So, all the colleges I have in my hand that I just talked to at the college fair is definitely going to be... on my college applications."

The event hosted roughly 150 colleges from around the nation and even hosted some international schools.

___

Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city The Colorado Springs City Council will get its first look at the proposed 2026 budget on Monday morning. The city is expecting a $31 million shortfall for the 2026 budget year as revenues fall flat in 2025 and expenses for the city are increasing. Colorado Springs Mayor on rising costs, budget shortfall facing city

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.