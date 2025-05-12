$100 million renovation begins at Colorado Springs' oldest high school

COLORADO SPRINGS — Work officially begins Monday on a major renovation project at Palmer High School, the oldest high school in Colorado Springs.

“This is more than a renovation,” said Superintendent Michael Gaal. “It’s a re-commitment to public education at the center of our city — and to every student who walks through these doors with a dream and a future worth investing in.”

The $100 million project for the District 11 school includes a full restoration of the existing building and construction of an entirely new academic wing.

"The design team hired a few students who will be student ambassadors and will be helping lead the community engagement so really we want this to feel very tethered to the community," said Jessica Wise, a District 11 spokesperson.

Last year, parents and community members discussed the importance of these upgrades while emphasizing the need to preserve the school's historical character.

Watch The Story Behind On Of The Student Led Efforts Pushing For The Renovations

The first phase of construction is expected to take three years to complete, wrapping up in the Summer of 2028. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the Palmer High School Courtyard at 3:15 p.m.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

