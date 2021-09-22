Ed Robson Arena opens at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in its 80 year history, Colorado College's Men's Hockey will be able to play their home games on campus.

The new Ed Robson Arena opened on Saturday. In the past, the team had to play at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The $52 million dollar facility will be a multi-purpose building and offers classroom spaces and will serve as an events venue in addition to being an athletic facility.

The college hopes that the area will not only bring more people to campus, but also to downtown.

"Were absolutely thrilled to open the doors of this building and to serve our community, our campus community the great city of Colorado Springs. It's just a really exciting day," said Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine.

The building is named after former Colorado College hockey player Ed Robson, who graduated in 1954. Robson was also a major donor in financing the facility.

The Tigers' home opener is on October 2, where they will play Air Force Academy.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter