'Economic death sentence,' Black Hills Energy proposed electric bill increase

PUEBLO — More than 100,000 people in Pueblo, Canon City and Rocky Ford could start paying more for electricity, as soon as next year.

"The rates are already high enough," said a Pueblo resident of 30+ years, Tom Thielemier.

Thielemier told me he already pays more than $200 a month on electricity, "and summertime, much higher."

Black Hills Energy proposed a total rate increase of 18 percent over the next eight years.

Based on how much electricity Tom uses now, his monthly bill could go up by $60.

"You can say that's not much but if you look at inflation on everything else that's going on in the country, gasoline, food, energy, healthcare, where do you take it from?"

For business owners, that rate increase could be higher.

Pueblo Mayor, Heather Graham said she fears the potential impact on businesses.

"Over the last few years, our small businesses have been through the wringer, between Covid and inflation . . . a rate increase to the small business community would be detrimental to the city of Pueblo," said

Pueblo City Council President, Mark Aliff said he'll fight the proposed rate increase.

"We cannot under any circumstance take a higher electric rate, it is an economic death sentence," said Aliff.

A Black Hills Energy spokesperson, Julie Rodriguez, told me the cost to provide services has gone up since 2016, which is the last time Black Hills changed its electric rates.

The Colorado Public Utility Commission is reviewing that rate increase request. There may be a public comment session down the line.

"I think there are enough people in Pueblo that if they pick up the phone and call the public utilities commission, that [rate] could be adjusted," said Thielemier.

___





11 Colorado Springs Safeway stores could be sold if merger goes through 11 Colorado Springs Safeway locations could be sold if the merger between Kroger and Albertsons goes through. On Tuesday, the two companies announced the full list of 579 grocery stores nationwide to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Southern Colorado Safeway stores to be sold if grocery store merge happens

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.