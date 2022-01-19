Watch
Eastern El Paso County Schools close early due to weather

Daniel Forster
Spring storms brewing over the Plains of eastern El Paso County
Storm clouds over El Paso County
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:58:30-05

EL PASO COUNTY — Three school districts in El Paso County are closing early today due to inclement weather.

The three districts are Calhan RJ1, Ellicott 22, and Peyton 23JT are the school districts.

Calhan is closing at 2PM and all activities are cancelled. School buses will leave Ellicott at 2PM, and all activities are cancelled. At Peyton, elementary students will be dismissed at 2 PM, and high school students will be dismissed at 2:10 P.M.
