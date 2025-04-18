Easter Weekend Travel: Prepare for Crowds and Winter Weather in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Easter weekend travelers should prepare for busy airports, packed highways, and potential weather delays as this holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest in years.

Today and Monday are forecasted to be peak travel days, with crowds already forming at transportation hubs across the country. But travelers face an additional challenge this Easter weekend — severe weather conditions.

Spring storms are currently moving through parts of the Midwest and Northeast, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds that could delay flights or slow down road trips. In Southern Colorado specifically, residents and visitors should prepare for wintry conditions.

Travel expert Tiffany Funk recommends building flexibility into your schedule.

"You know, if you are planning on driving back on Sunday and you know that there's school on Monday, what are you going to do if roads are closed or things are delayed? How much stress does that add for you? Maybe it makes sense to plan on leaving on Saturday, you know, and just to add that flexibility for your schedule," Funk said.

With the combination of heavy travel volume and challenging weather conditions, this Easter weekend could present difficulties for many travelers. However, with proper preparation and patience, safe travel is still possible.

Whether traveling across the country or around town, experts advise factoring in weather conditions and allowing extra time for your journey.

