Easter on a Budget | Colorado Springs mom makes Easter thrifting easy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Most people wear their Sunday best on Easter weekend. If you're a last-minute shopper and on a budget, you still have plenty of time to find an affordable and eco-friendly outfit.

Thrifting slashes carbon emissions by 25% and reduces the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills, according to ThredUp.

One of the most expensive parts of Easter can be what you wear, but it doesn’t have to be, according to Nayada Moore, the Colorado business owner of Hashtag Co.

Nayada Moore is a personal stylist, mom, and master thrifter. For her, thrifting isn’t just a habit, it’s a lifestyle.

“It's been in my life since I was a little girl,” Moore said as she sifted through hangers at the Arc Donation Station in Colorado Springs. “I was a foster child for about two years of my life, and we just didn't have a choice. They had a certain budget per foster child. But now that I'm an adult, I have a choice [in] what I wear, so it kind of just became a custom.”

Now, as a mother of two, she says thrifting saves her big bucks when shopping for her family.

“You're constantly shopping when you have children,” she said. “Their feet are growing. Their clothes size is growing, so it’s just really good on sustainability and focusing on a bang for your buck.”

With Easter around the corner, Moore hit the racks to show us how to dress sharp without breaking the bank.

“We have tutus. We have dresses with shimmer. My daughter, she loves fashion, so lots of pinks,” Moore said.

She gathered a basket full of pastels and spring-inspired clothes for men, women, boys and girls in less than an hour at The Arc.

“We also have this really nice floral shirt for men, only $6.99, look at that,” Moore said. “You can be stylish and sustainable at the same time.”

The impact goes beyond your closet, according to Maggie Scivicque, the Vice President of marketing for the Arc Donation Station.

“Yes, you can feel great about shopping with us because you’re helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities right here in Colorado, but really, we’re also all about those deals,” Scivicque said.

Deals like their popular Saturday sale, when most items in the store go for 50% off the tagged price.

“You know, when you're busy, you're on a budget, I always like to think of Arc thrift stores,” Scivicque said. “The last-minute Easter shopping? We’re the perfect spot for it. Easter grass, baskets, bunnies, super cute Easter dresses, maybe even the cute bow tie, something fun, we have all those things.”

Moore says when you take the stress out of thrifting, you're left with more clothes and lasting memories.

“Just have fun with it. Look through the store, explore,” Moore said. “Make it like an adventure, especially if you have children. Let them say, ‘Hey, mommy, this is what I like, or ‘Daddy, this is what I like,' and make it fun.”

She gives as much as she gets from thrifting, encouraging others to give clothes a second life and help someone else in the process.

“Whenever you wear that one Easter suit, pass it along if you’re not going to wear it again,” Moore said. “Even if you did pay a little bit more for it, once it hits the thrift store, you’re actually going to be helping someone out because now they’re spending a cheaper amount for it, so paying it forward. It’s really important not to throw clothes away. It takes so long for them to decompose in the landfills.”





