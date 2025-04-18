Easter Festivities around Southern Colorado this weekend

This Easter weekend (April 18–20, 2025), the Pikes Peak region has a variety of events to celebrate the season. Here's a roundup of the top happenings:

🐣 Easter Egg Hunts

Nancy Lewis Park – Colorado Springs

On Saturday, April 19, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Nancy Lewis Park will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Organized by All Care Solutions, the event will feature over 800 eggs, 60 baskets with prizes, and free pizza and snacks. Over 150 children and their families are expected to attend.

Easter EGGstravaganza – SoccerHaus Colorado Springs

On Saturday, April 19, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, SoccerHaus (4845 List Dr.) will transform into a family-friendly Easter celebration. Enjoy organized Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, obstacle courses, shopping with local vendors, food and drinks from Upper 90 Tavern, photo booths, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Early admission VIP tickets are available for $20 per family starting at 10:00 AM.

Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunts at Bear Creek Nature Center

An interactive puppet show and Bunny Guide to search for eggs on the trail on Saturday, April 19, with multiple time slots from 9:00 AM-4:00 PM. Exchange your finds for a chocolate bunny. Fun and educational; meet live bunnies! Ages 2+; 2 adults per child are free. $6/person, $5/member. Pre-registration is required.

🌙 Nighttime Eggstravaganza at Fox Run Regional Park – Colorado Springs

For a unique twist on the traditional egg hunt, head to Fox Run Regional Park (2110 Stella Dr.) on Friday, April 18, at 8:00 PM. This glow-in-the-dark egg hunt is designed for teams of 2–6 people, ages 8 and up. Prepaid registration is required, with tickets priced at $6 per person ($5 for members).

🎨 Easter Sunday FUNday at Painting with a Twist – Colorado Springs

Unleash your creativity on Sunday, April 20, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Painting with a Twist (115 N Tejon St.). This all-ages event features a blacklight painting session where participants can create their own "glow friend." No art experience is necessary, and all materials are provided. Tickets range from $25 to $29 per person.

Rosemount Museum's Annual Easter Egg Hunt - Pueblo

In Pueblo, make your way down to the Rosemount Museum this Saturday for an egg hunt event beginning at 11:00 a.m., Saturday. Registration is required and and tickets will run you $6 per child. You can buy them at the museum office, located in the basement of the museum at 419 W. 14th Street. Tickets are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

🚂 All Aboard! The Easter Bunny Express - Pueblo

The Pueblo Railway museum will kick off the 2025 train ride season with the Easter Bunny Express beginning rides this Saturday between 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Train ride tickets will run you $15 for a ride in the engine, and $10 for a ride in one of the caboose.

🌄 Easter Sunrise Services

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison

The 77th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison) is set for Sunday, April 20. Gates open at 4:45 AM, with the service beginning at 6:00 AM. This free, open-to-the-public event is hosted by the Colorado Council of Churches and will also be livestreamed.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park – Cañon City

On Sunday, April 20, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park will host its annual Easter Sunrise Service. Gates open at 5:30 AM, and the service begins at 6:30 AM. Led by Pastor Grant Adkisson from Canyon Cowboy Church, the event is free and open to the public. Complimentary coffee will be provided. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and dress warmly.

