Eastbound Woodmen Road shutdown due to 'serious crash' Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Eastbound lanes of Woodmen Road are shut down Thursday morning at Black Forest Road due to a 'serious crash,' according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) via Twitter.

Woodmen Rd at Black Forest Rd shut down eastbound at Black Forest for serious crash. Expect delays and seek alternate routes as investigation continues. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 5, 2023

Drivers should expect delays and are being encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation by CSPD. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

