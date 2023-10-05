Watch Now
Eastbound Woodmen Road shutdown due to 'serious crash' Thursday morning

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 10:21:57-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Eastbound lanes of Woodmen Road are shut down Thursday morning at Black Forest Road due to a 'serious crash,' according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) via Twitter.

Drivers should expect delays and are being encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation by CSPD. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

