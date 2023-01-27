Eastbound I-70 reopens in Idaho Springs after semi-truck rolled over

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened nearly three hours after it was closed in Idaho Springs after a semi-truck rolled over, Colorado State Patrol announced late Thursday evening.

The closure happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Eastbound I-70 Closed in Idaho Springs due to rolled semi blocking all lanes. EXTENDED CLOSURE



Passenger Vehicles can use exit 240 to make it through town.



Semi's won't fit. CMV Driver's Please Wait In A Chain Station.



CSP & @ColoradoDOT assisting Idaho Springs PD.

S1 pic.twitter.com/4ssbVN9tKC — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) January 27, 2023

Passenger vehicles were able to make it through town through exit 240.

CSP officials said semi-trucks would not be able fit through exit 240 and commercial vehicle drivers were asked to wait in a chain station.

CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation were assisting the Idaho Springs Police Department.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were back open just after 11 p.m.