Eastbound I-70 reopens in Idaho Springs after semi-truck rolled over

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened nearly three hours after it was closed in Idaho Springs after a semi-truck rolled over, Colorado State Patrol announced late Thursday evening.
The closure happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Eastbound I-70 Closed in Idaho Springs due to rolled semi blocking all lanes. EXTENDED CLOSURE— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) January 27, 2023
Passenger Vehicles can use exit 240 to make it through town.
Semi's won't fit. CMV Driver's Please Wait In A Chain Station.
CSP & @ColoradoDOT assisting Idaho Springs PD.
S1 pic.twitter.com/4ssbVN9tKC
Passenger vehicles were able to make it through town through exit 240.
CSP officials said semi-trucks would not be able fit through exit 240 and commercial vehicle drivers were asked to wait in a chain station.
CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation were assisting the Idaho Springs Police Department.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were back open just after 11 p.m.
OPEN ! I-7O eastbound is clear through Idaho Springs.— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) January 27, 2023
Well done everyone !@IdahoSpringsCO @ColoradoDOT @ClearCreekSO @clearCreek & Clear Creek Fire & Allied Towing
S1https://t.co/tcXhGS6V44 https://t.co/1gFkednx8G