Eastbound Highway 24 closed between Florissant and Divide until further notice

KOAA
KOAA
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 12:31:58-04

TELLER COUNTY — According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, eastbound Highway 24 between Florissant and Divide until further notice.

Officials are urging people to avoid the area and use County Road 1 and County Road 42 as detours.
