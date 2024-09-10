Watch Now
Motorcycle accident closes eastbound Highway 24 at 31st Street, seek alternate routes

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 at 31st Street Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted onto southbound 31st Street.

Colorado State Patrol tells our newsroom the call came in around 1:35 p.m. and that based on an initial report a truck hit a motorcyclist. Police have asked people to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.
