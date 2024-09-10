Motorcycle accident closes eastbound Highway 24 at 31st Street, seek alternate routes

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 at 31st Street Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted onto southbound 31st Street.

Colorado State Patrol tells our newsroom the call came in around 1:35 p.m. and that based on an initial report a truck hit a motorcyclist. Police have asked people to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Update, per CSPD, EB Hwy. 24 blocked at 31st St. Use alternate route. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) September 10, 2024

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

