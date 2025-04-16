East Motor Way will be closed overnight on Wednesday, drivers should seek alternative routes

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, April 16, East Motor Way between South Tejon Street and Motor City Drive will be closed overnight.

Construction will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 17.

The City of Colorado Springs has provided a detour map that can be found below:

City of Colorado Springs

Detour for westbound traffic:



Drivers should travel south on South Tejon Street to Brookside Street, then head west to Motor City Drive.

Detour for eastbound traffic:

Drivers should head to Woodburn Street, drive south to Brookside Street, then head east to South Tejon Street.



While the construction crews will keep openings for businesses, the public should find alternative routes, if possible.





