East Canon Complex resumes normal operations after leak

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 16:22:10-04

CANON CITY — After a water leak on April 4, visitation at the East Canon Complex was canceled indefinitely.

Visitation at East Canon Complex canceled indefinitely due to leak

According to a recent tweet from the Colorado Department of Corrections, the issue has been fixed and the complex is resuming normal operations.

