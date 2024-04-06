East Canon Complex resumes normal operations after leak

CANON CITY — After a water leak on April 4, visitation at the East Canon Complex was canceled indefinitely.

Visitation at East Canon Complex canceled indefinitely due to leak

According to a recent tweet from the Colorado Department of Corrections, the issue has been fixed and the complex is resuming normal operations.

Thank you for your patience! We're happy to confirm that water operations at the complex are back to normal. We're now focused on swiftly resuming operations. — Colorado DOC (@Colorado_DOC) April 6, 2024

