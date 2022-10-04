Watch Now
East 4th street at Highway 50 now open in Pueblo

KOAA
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 19:25:44-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of E 4th St. (Highway 47) at Highway 50 Bypass.

4th Street is now open at this location after Pueblo Police responded to a serious traffic accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as information comes in.

