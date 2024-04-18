Earth Day events and ways to give back around Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Earth Day the city of Colorado Springs is gearing up for a series of fun events to celebrate and promote environmental conservation. From community cleanups to educational workshops, there's surely something for everyone!

Three Parks in Three Days (April 19-21)

The third annual Three Parks in Three Days is a cleanup event organized by the Friends of Peregine Parks & Open Spaces, the Guardians of Palmer Park, and the Friends of Ute Valley Park.

This year, volunteers will do various forms of trail work, including replanting, cleaning trail corridors, and closing down trails in Blodgett Open Space.

All events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services event registration page. Volunteers should wear sturdy outdoor clothes, work gloves, and durable shoes.

Friday, April 19: Blodgett Open Space

Saturday, April 20: Palmer Park

Sunday, April 21: Ute Valley Park

WATCH: The groups caring for 3 parks in 3 days

27th Annual Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration (April 20)

The 27th Annual Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.

This free event aims to celebrate Earth Day through family fun and education about the environment. It will feature live demonstrations, educational booths, crafts, live animal experiences, and interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Free parking is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center with additional parking in the overflow lot.

Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup (April 27)

Join the Fountain Creek Watershed District for the 2024 Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers can register to clean up more than 20 sites around the Pikes Peak region, including several city trails and parks.

Trash bags and safety vests will be provided, but volunteers should come wearing durable shoes and work gloves.

Volunteers under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.

To register, visit the Great American Cleanup - Fountain Creek Watershed District website.

____

____

