Early morning fire in Pueblo leaves one person dead

Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:43:33-05

PUEBLO — One person has died following a house fire in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, crews responded to a house that was fully engulfed early this morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

