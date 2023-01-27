Early morning fire in Pueblo leaves one person dead

PUEBLO — One person has died following a house fire in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, crews responded to a house that was fully engulfed early this morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

