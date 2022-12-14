E Las Vegas St closed due serious crash involving El Paso County Deputy

EL PASO COUNTY — Avoid the area of E Las Vegas St south of downtown Colorado Springs as law enforcement is investigating a serious crash involving an El Paso County Deputy.

All traffic is being diverted away from the area between the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and Highway 85.

The crash happened before 7:00 a.m.

News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. An update is expected around 8:00 a.m.

