E-bike program in Colorado Springs put on hold

COLORADO SPRINGS — A pilot program that would allow e-bikes on Colorado Springs trails has been put on hold.

The program was set to launch on Monday but Parks and Recreation discovered that while the city code does not classify e-bikes as motorized vehicles, it doesn't apply that definition to trail systems.

As e-bikes become more popular, Parks and Rec says it wants to make sure this program works for everyone.

"I know there's a lot of people very excited about what may come from the pilot program, to see the pilot program. We just ask them for their patience and understand that we're doing everything we can to get it right the first time," Kurt Schroeder said.

Parks and Rec did not give a date for when the program will be given the go-ahead.