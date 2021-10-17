DUI suspect arrested following 8 car pile up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs Police Officers believe a drunk driver caused an 8-car pile up that closed South Academy Boulevard for approximately 3 half hours Saturday night.

According to CSPD, the driver of a Ford pickup was heading south on Academy just before 7:00 p.m. when they rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light at Airport Road. That led to a chain reaction that damaged another six vehicles.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.