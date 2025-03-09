Drivers in Las Animas could be impacted by the US 50 lane closures starting March 10

LAS ANIMAS — Starting Monday, March 10, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be reducing US-50 to a single lane going both directions between Vine Street (mile marker 398.4) and Elm Street (mile marker 398.6).
CDOT encourages drivers to plan and expect delays due to lane closures and reduced speeds.
According to CDOT, this construction is part of the Las Animas Improvement Project.
The construction is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until its projected completion in May 2025.
The work will include surface treatment, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp replacements, and drainage improvements. CDOT says that this will "improve drivability for motorists and provide safer conditions for pedestrians and individuals using wheelchairs."
