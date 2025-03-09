Drivers in Las Animas could be impacted by the US 50 lane closures starting March 10

LAS ANIMAS — Starting Monday, March 10, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be reducing US-50 to a single lane going both directions between Vine Street (mile marker 398.4) and Elm Street (mile marker 398.6).

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT encourages drivers to plan and expect delays due to lane closures and reduced speeds.

According to CDOT, this construction is part of the Las Animas Improvement Project.

The construction is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until its projected completion in May 2025.

The work will include surface treatment, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp replacements, and drainage improvements. CDOT says that this will "improve drivability for motorists and provide safer conditions for pedestrians and individuals using wheelchairs."





Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs New numbers from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors (PPAR) show that there weren't any major shifts in the Colorado Springs housing market from January to February. Housing market becoming more 'balanced' in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.