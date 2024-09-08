Drivers fire shots at van before fleeing Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, Sep 7 at around 1:40 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Iron Horse Trail for a report of shots being fired.
According to CSPD, an initial investigation found that a motorcycle rider and pickup truck driver were chasing a van before firing shots at it.
Both vehicles had fled the area by the time CSPD arrived. The van, which had sustained disabling damage, was still there.
No injuries have been reported.
None of the involved parties have been identified at this point.
