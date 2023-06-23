Drivers beware, continued road closures due to severe flooding clean up

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities are asking drivers to remain aware of closures Friday morning as clean-up continues after flooding damage from recent rainfall.

Highway 110 at Ellicott Highway is closed Friday.

Highway 94 to Highway 110 is also closed Friday.

Peyton Highway at Judge Orr Road is also closed Friday.

Water levels are decreasing in these areas, but you are encouraged to avoid them while they remain closed.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.