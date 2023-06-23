Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Drivers beware, continued road closures due to severe flooding clean up

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:43:35-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities are asking drivers to remain aware of closures Friday morning as clean-up continues after flooding damage from recent rainfall.

Highway 110 at Ellicott Highway is closed Friday.
Highway 94 to Highway 110 is also closed Friday.
Peyton Highway at Judge Orr Road is also closed Friday.

Water levels are decreasing in these areas, but you are encouraged to avoid them while they remain closed.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing