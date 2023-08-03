Drivers beware, Colorado State Patrol perform surge enforcement Friday

COLORADO — On Friday, August 4, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troopers will partner with local law enforcement to perform a surge of enforcement on the most traveled highways.

CSP reports that this enforcement surge is an attempt to reduce fatal crashes before kids go back to school.

This year's previous surge efforts have affected 8,058 motorists so far.

In order to avoid injury or being pulled over during the surge, CSP recommends the following tips:



Make sure all vehicle occupants are buckled

Drive safe (focus all of your attention on driving and don't engage in road rage)

Always drive sober

____

