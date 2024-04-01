Drivers are getting two more lanes coming to U.S. 24 in the Falcon area

FALCON, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says drivers in Falcon will see two more lanes added to Highway 24 between Woodmen Road and Garrett Road.

"It's a long time coming, for sure. Like I said, the commuting in the mornings and evenings, traffic just gets backed up because there's not enough lanes to handle all the traffic out here," said local Falcon resident David Learn.

Learn and his wife have lived in the Colorado Springs area for 23 years they say, and moved out to Falcon nine years ago to get away from the city. However, the couple says, they've seen the city come to them bringing business and more traffic.

"It's grown since we've been out here, that's for sure," said Learn.

"The people who live there, they know much more than any of us who don't live there and drive through there on a daily basis," said CDOT Engineer and Project Manager Andy Stecklein.

He says the project idea came from a 2018 joint study between CDOT, El Paso County and the city. In this Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study, they found congestion in the Falcon area had become an issue.

"The particular project now from Garret Road to Woodmen Road was the highest priority project that was identified in the PEL study," he said.

CDOT and El Paso County will be hosting a public meeting this Wednesday to get feedback and answer questions from local residents. It will be at the Falcon Elementary School of Technology from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

