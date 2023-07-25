Drivers aged 40-49 caused 32 percent more crashes during 2021 says Colorado State Patrol

COLORADO — According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), fatal and non-fatal crashes caused by lane violations have significantly increased since the year 2019. In 2019, troopers investigated a total of 450 lane violation crashes. In 2022, they investigated a total of 635 of these crashes.

Most driver age groups reflected the increase, but three age groups showed a significant spike in the number of lane violation crashes they caused. Drivers aged 40-49 had the highest increase over the course of 2021.

The top five age groups that caused the most lane violation crashes in 2021 were:



40-49 (32% increase)

60-69 (19% increase)

18-21 (12% increase)

50-59 (10% increase)

70-78 (2.5% increase)

"We may never fully know all the life circumstances feeding into the increase of lane violations by these drivers, especially with our more experienced motorists," said CSP Chief, Matthew C. Packard.

In the same press release, CSP also released data on the top Colorado counties for injuries and fatalities. Those counties were:



Larimer (66) Jefferson (61) Adams (48) El Paso (41) Weld (29)

The original report can be viewed by clicking here.

