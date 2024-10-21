Driver who suffered medical emergency while driving MMT bus identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) driver who passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency while on a route has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 32-year-old TJ Turner.

Previous Coverage

New footage shared with News5 shows the moments a passenger steered a MMT bus after a driver, later identified as Turner, suffered a medical emergency.

In the video, two men can be seen concerned after their driver suffers an emergency. One man jumps into action and gets behind the wheel before the bus has the chance to crash into something else, while simultaneously letting MMT dispatch know one of their drivers appeared to suffer a seizure.

On Monday, October 14, MMT posted to social media asking the community to keep its drivers in their thoughts at this time.

According to MMT, around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, Turner, along Route 1, Hillside to Hancock Plaza, experienced a medical emergency while the bus was operating.

A passenger on board saw this happening and quickly took control of the bus, bringing it to a safe stop near Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard, according to MMT.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, Turner passed away. MMT says thankfully no passengers were injured during the incident.

At the time of the incident, MMT said the recent events may cause some disruptions in routes as other drivers process the loss of their coworkers.

