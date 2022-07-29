Driver that caused crash on I-25 taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs

FOUNTAIN, CO — All lanes of Southbound I-25 have reopened between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway after a crash closed all lanes.

Traffic in the area had been at a complete stand-still as a result of the crash.

Colorado State Patrol tells News5 that this crash involved three vehicles and the driver who caused the crash has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

No one was seriously hurt.

