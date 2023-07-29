Driver taken into custody by CSPD after deadly overnight crash at intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Police Department investigators on scene a woman is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in southeast Colorado Springs.

The crash happened at around midnight at the intersection of Jet Wing Dr. and Fountain Blvd. after witnesses tell investigators the driver of a white SUV ran a red light and hit a woman driving a black sedan. The woman was killed in the crash.

Officers at the scene tell News5 the driver of the white SUV was taken into custody and both speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

