Driver licenses briefly unavailable at El Paso County DMV offices Thursday, due to statewide service outage

EL PASO COUNTY — Driver's license services were unavailable statewide according to the EL Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

All four branches of the Division of Motor Vehicles in El Paso County are affected by the outage Thursday. As of 10:00 a.m. an email from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles says a technical issue caused the outage but it has since been resolved.

🚨 Driver's license services are unavailable at all four branches due to a statewide issue. We will update this post when the problem is resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/p2531Rj3Fi — EPC Clerk & Recorder (@ClerkEPC) October 17, 2024

