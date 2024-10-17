Watch Now
Driver licenses briefly unavailable at El Paso County DMV offices Thursday, due to statewide service outage

The El Paso County Citizens Service Center is located at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road.
EL PASO COUNTY — Driver's license services were unavailable statewide according to the EL Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

All four branches of the Division of Motor Vehicles in El Paso County are affected by the outage Thursday. As of 10:00 a.m. an email from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles says a technical issue caused the outage but it has since been resolved.

