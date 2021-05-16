Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Driver killed in rollover crash on I25

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Fatal Accident
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 22:18:04-04

PUEBLO — A driver died Saturday afternoon after a crash on I-25 just north of Pueblo.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver was headed south on the interstate around 2 p.m. when a tire on his pickup truck apparently failed. The truck rolled over several times, crossing the median and eventually coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a Colorado Springs man in his 30s, was ejected from the truck. Lifesaving measures including CPR were performed at the crash scene, but the driver could not be saved.

Parts of I-25 were closed in both directions for about 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and the area cleared.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community