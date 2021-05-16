Driver killed in rollover crash on I25

PUEBLO — A driver died Saturday afternoon after a crash on I-25 just north of Pueblo.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver was headed south on the interstate around 2 p.m. when a tire on his pickup truck apparently failed. The truck rolled over several times, crossing the median and eventually coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a Colorado Springs man in his 30s, was ejected from the truck. Lifesaving measures including CPR were performed at the crash scene, but the driver could not be saved.

Parts of I-25 were closed in both directions for about 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated and the area cleared.