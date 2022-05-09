Watch
Driver killed in overnight crash near Ramah

Posted at 8:42 PM, May 08, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — The Colorado State Patrol reports that a man died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash along US Hwy 24 near Ramah. Troopers believe the 30-year-old driver was heading west at around 10:40 when he lost control and his 1999 Porsche hit a steel guard rail.

The man was the only person in the car. He died at the scene.
