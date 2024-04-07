Watch Now
Driver killed in fatal I-25 crash after attempted traffic stop

Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 14:09:39-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado State Patrol, they attempted to pull over a driver on the CanAm Highway early this morning for a traffic stop.

Shortly after the officers lights turned on, the driver drove off of the bridge and the car landed on its top on the road of I-25 S.

The female occupant was ejected from the vehicle and later hit and killed by oncoming traffic.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
