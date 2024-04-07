Driver killed in fatal I-25 crash after attempted traffic stop

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado State Patrol, they attempted to pull over a driver on the CanAm Highway early this morning for a traffic stop.

Shortly after the officers lights turned on, the driver drove off of the bridge and the car landed on its top on the road of I-25 S.

The female occupant was ejected from the vehicle and later hit and killed by oncoming traffic.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.