Driver killed in collision with tree

Posted at 11:04 PM, Jun 19, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado State Troopers report a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision with a tree along state highway 115 Saturday night.

The 37-year-old was driving in a 2020 Kia Niro sedan. The vehicle left the roadway near the intersection with Roca Roja Circle at around 10:30 p.m. The man died at the scene.

No additional details about the wreck are currently available.
